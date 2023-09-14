 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Kanye West continues with his ridiculous antics, makes another bizarre demand

Kanye West is making headlines again after his bizarre demands to a former employee came to light following his controversial Italy trip with new wife Biance Censori.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, has been sued over alleged labour violations by an ex employee after netizens called for his arrest due to his “lewd behaviour” in Italy.

Kanye did not provide adequate facilities to his staff and even made them sleep in “makeshift conditions” in his under-construction Malibu house.

Ye wanted to “defecate into a hole in the floor” inside his unfinished house, his employee, Tony Saxon, claimed in the lawsuit.

Tony revealed the “dangerous and strange demands” of the controversial rapper to The Mirror, revealed, "The man wanted to poop into a hole in the floor.”

“He wanted to basically live in what at the beginning I thought was supposed to be just an art project,” he added.

When Tony "expressed concerns about the extreme danger of such actions", Kanye "threatened" him, dubbed him an "enemy if he did not comply,” the lawsuit revealed.

It added, "[Tony] chose not to put others and himself at risk and was subsequently told by Defendant to 'get the hell out.'"

