Thursday, September 14, 2023
Prince William, Kate to counter Meghan's memoir with oldest trick in the book

Members of the British royal family rarely react to criticism but they are believed to have used their sympathizers in the media to respond to personal attacks against them on their behalf.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton looked helpless when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started targeting them in media appearances, a Netflix documentary, and the Duke of Sussex's tell-all book "Spare" following their departure from the United Kingdom.

But the US-based royal couple was hit back with intense criticism by multiple royal experts, authors, and hundreds of royal fans. A couple of books containing allegations against Meghan Markle and Harry were released over the past year.

Months after Prince Harry released "Spare", a royal author said Meghan Markle's upcoming book will be a huge money-spinner.

Appearing on GB News, Tom Bower said the Duchess of Sussex is writing her memoirs and will document the details of her life in a 'money-spinning tell-all book'.

Bower is the author of "Revenge: Meghan and Harry and the War between the Windsors" and royal fans are convinced that he will write "Revenge 2" after Meghan releases her book.

Harry's relations with the royal family further deteriorated after the book hit the shelves.

The Duke targeted his father, brother William, and Queen Camilla in his book just months before the coronation of King Charles.

Multiple British media reports said at the time that Prince William wanted to prevent his brother from attending the coronation but King Charles convinced him that Harry's absence would be more problematic than his presence.

The monarch reportedly requested Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to play his role in convincing his sons to attend the coronation.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without his wife Meghan and children and returned to the US after a brief stay in the UK.

Meghan Markle's book is also expected to contain some serious allegations against the royal family.


