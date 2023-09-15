 
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles

Bijou Phillips, wife of Danny Masterson, has vowed to provide unwavering support to her husband, following the latter's sentence to 30 years of life in prison after being found guilty on charges of rape against two women in 2001 and 2003.

Phillips appears to be devastated by her husband's conviction but has no plans to leave him alone.

According to People Magazine, an insider told the publication, "Bijou had a very difficult time with his conviction, but she has no plans to leave her disgraced husband, and she will be by his side for it all."

The insider revealed that she is constantly in touch with the legal attorneys of her husband, and they are planning appeals against the sentence.

During the trial, Bijou supported his husband in a redacted character reference letter to the judge, urging them to consider Masterson's role in their family.

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson have been together for 19 years. The couple married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter in 2014. The actress referred to her daughter as the bright spot throughout the years of uncertainty and crises.

Masterson has not confessed to the crime and has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and conviction process. 

