 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Stranger Things Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

Fans of Stranger Things have been left awestruck by the new trailer for the show's fifth and final season on Netflix. The show has been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) joint strike.

Netflix posted another teaser for the highly anticipated upcoming finale of the series on X, formerly Twitter, and the devoted fanbase quickly tried to find hints about the upcoming season.

The short teaser video features messy rubble on the floor and a sign of the famous Scoop Ahoy ice cream shop lying among the debris, which caught the attention of the audience as it is the same shop where Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) worked together. 

The teaser was captioned, "Excuse our mess." The mess and the sign are speculated to be hinting that Morse could play a part in the new series.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section, asking for hints. The official Stranger Things account kept fans begging for hints as they appeared to have fun replying to the comments. One of the Stranger Things fans wrote, "What's happening? Give us something." The official account replied, "One scoop or two?"

Replying to another fan's comment, "You can't just post this and leave, please explain," the Netflix account stated, "Listen, I am still here slinging ice cream."

The show's filming was scheduled to start in June 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA strike.

Stranger Things season 5 release date has been delayed due to delayed filming, and it is expected to be released anytime before 2025.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’
Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl
Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit