'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

Fans of Stranger Things have been left awestruck by the new trailer for the show's fifth and final season on Netflix. The show has been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) joint strike.

Netflix posted another teaser for the highly anticipated upcoming finale of the series on X, formerly Twitter, and the devoted fanbase quickly tried to find hints about the upcoming season.

The short teaser video features messy rubble on the floor and a sign of the famous Scoop Ahoy ice cream shop lying among the debris, which caught the attention of the audience as it is the same shop where Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) worked together.

The teaser was captioned, "Excuse our mess." The mess and the sign are speculated to be hinting that Morse could play a part in the new series.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section, asking for hints. The official Stranger Things account kept fans begging for hints as they appeared to have fun replying to the comments. One of the Stranger Things fans wrote, "What's happening? Give us something." The official account replied, "One scoop or two?"

Replying to another fan's comment, "You can't just post this and leave, please explain," the Netflix account stated, "Listen, I am still here slinging ice cream."

The show's filming was scheduled to start in June 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA strike.

Stranger Things season 5 release date has been delayed due to delayed filming, and it is expected to be released anytime before 2025.