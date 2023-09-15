Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco

Prince Harry once touched upon a time Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton uncomfortable with an odd request.



The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how his wife left Kate grimacing after asking for a lip-gloss.

He writes: "Meg asked to borrow Kate's lipgloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.”

Harry noted: “Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles maybe."

Speaking to Tom Bradby on ITV earlier, Harry admitted that both his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton did not like Meghan.

He shared: "I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had, you know, a very successful career. There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning."