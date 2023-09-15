Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted for the first time since apologizing to support their The 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson in a rape trial against him.



Masterson was found guilty on charges of raping two women in 2001 and 2003 and was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison, the maximum one can get.

It was revealed that the married couple wrote character reference letters to the judge in support of their friend. However, after facing severe backlash from netizens, the couple apologized.

According to The Mirror, in their latest appearance, the couple was spotted cutting glum figures while taking their kids to karate class.

Mila was seen wearing denim shorts paired with a light blue hooded sweatshirt and clutching onto her child's karate belt.

Ashton also kept things casual by wearing a white T-shirt and baggy black trousers with black trainers, and he completed his look by wearing a baseball cap backward.

The family outing comes after the couple addressed the controversy surrounding their letters in support of Danny Masterson.

The couple took to Instagram and posted a video in which they apologized to those who may have been hurt by their actions.