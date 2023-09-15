 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted for the first time since apologizing to support their The 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson in a rape trial against him.

Masterson was found guilty on charges of raping two women in 2001 and 2003 and was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison, the maximum one can get.

It was revealed that the married couple wrote character reference letters to the judge in support of their friend. However, after facing severe backlash from netizens, the couple apologized.

According to The Mirror, in their latest appearance, the couple was spotted cutting glum figures while taking their kids to karate class.

Mila was seen wearing denim shorts paired with a light blue hooded sweatshirt and clutching onto her child's karate belt. 

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutchers casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash

Ashton also kept things casual by wearing a white T-shirt and baggy black trousers with black trainers, and he completed his look by wearing a baseball cap backward.

The family outing comes after the couple addressed the controversy surrounding their letters in support of Danny Masterson.

The couple took to Instagram and posted a video in which they apologized to those who may have been hurt by their actions. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance

Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance
Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco video

Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco
Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech video

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’