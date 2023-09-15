Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift mend fences at MTV VMAs, ending years of feud

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift appeared to be close friends at the recent MTV 2023 Music Video Awards held on Tuesday.

Despite persistent rumors of a feud that have circulated for years, there was no evidence of any animosity between the two talented artists. Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old headliner of the Eras Tour, was seen enthusiastically enjoying Demi Lovato's performance of Cool for the Summer (Rock Version) during the awards ceremony.

The camaraderie between them became even more evident when a Taylor Swift fan account shared a heartwarming video of Demi jamming to her live performance on X, formerly known as Twitter. In response, Demi Lovato replied with a smiling face emoji surrounded by three hearts, indicating her appreciation and support.

It's worth noting that Demi Lovato follows Taylor Swift on Instagram, although Taylor doesn't reciprocate this gesture as she currently doesn't follow anyone on her page.

Rumors of a feud between these two A-list musicians date back to as early as 2010. Both Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift share another equally famous friend in Selena Gomez, who is 31 years old.

In 2010, when a fan asked Demi about her longtime best friend Selena Gomez, who was a co-star on Barney And Friends, Demi famously replied with, 'Ask Taylor,' alluding to some tension between them.

The rift between the two entertainers persisted over the years, with Demi Lovato tweeting in response to Taylor Swift's quiet $250K donation to Kesha during her legal battle with Dr. Luke, saying, "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed."

However, Demi never explicitly mentioned her alleged rivalry with Taylor in public, only making vague references to her issues with the Anti-Hero singer during an interview with Refinery 29 in 2016. In relation to her previously controversial tweet about Taylor, Demi admitted, "I got too passionate." She did not apologize for her tweet, explaining, "I get carried away on Twitter, and that’s what I said, and that’s that."

Despite her reluctance to acknowledge any wrongdoing, Demi expressed her frustration, stating, "There’s nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other. There are women that I don’t get along with, and that’s fine." She also added, 'My thing is, don’t brand yourself a feminist if you don’t do the work.'

In 2019, when Taylor Swift faced a legal battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her music, Demi Lovato defended the talent manager on her Instagram stories, referring to him as a 'good man.'

This recent awards ceremony wasn't the first time these two award-winning artists appeared to have reconciled. In 2019, Demi expressed support for Taylor's seventh album, "Lover," on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Life's too short for women not to support other women," and added, "Especially when women release great music. Great job Taylor Swift."