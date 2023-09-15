 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Prince Harry in high spirits as he celebrates pre-birthday with Meghan Markle

Friday, September 15, 2023

Prince Harry started his birthday celebrations with a “family meal” alongside wife Meghan Markle at a traditional German restaurant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen laughing and enjoying with the Archewell team as they knocked back six beers and gorged on blood sausages and Wiener Schnitzel.

Harry and Meghan also had plates of Bratwurst sausage, red cabbage, and mashed potato at the secret feast, which they consumed in a public setting, at the "Im Goldener Kessel" restaurant.

An eyewitness spilt to Hello Magazine that it was a “family meal” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their entourage.

The Duke, who appeared in high spirits during his pre-birthday dinner, will officially mark the birthday today with his beloved wife.

According to reports, Harry "tipped very well" following the dinner as the Owner of the diner Thea Ungermann said she had "goosebumps" when the couple arrived for their celebrations.

She said "lovely" Harry gave her a hug, adding, "The couple were very relaxed. Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Germany for the Invictus Games, an event appeared to have been snubbed by the rest of the Royal family.

