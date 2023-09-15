 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny keep it low key as they stroll around in NYC

Bad Bunny kept a low profile during new outing with Kendall Jenner with a scarf and Yankees hat
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying an early morning outing on Friday. The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar were seen taking a stroll together in New York City.

During their recent outing, Kendall kept it comfortable in a green sweatshirt and black yoga pants, while Bad Bunny aimed to maintain a low profile with a scarf and Yankees hat, pairing them with a navy outfit.

This latest public appearance follows closely on the heels of an intimate dinner date the rumored couple had at a well-known Italian restaurant in New York City.

The K-POP rapper decided to address all the speculation surrounding their romantic relationship in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Speaking his thoughts on backlash from fans on his dating preferences, the rapper said, “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know."

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” Bad Bunny explained. "I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

