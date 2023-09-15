 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’

Friday, September 15, 2023

Amir Khan has officially reconciled with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, following reports of him engaging in explicit messaging with another woman.

The 36-year-old boxer admitted that his spouse has been encouraging him to return to the gym since his retirement from the ring. He also revealed that despite the allegations, their relationship remains intact and strong.

Talking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning, Amir admitted: “I'm not a spring chicken. I've not trained for two years.”

“My wife has started having a go at me saying to get in the gym, saying you've started to get a dad's body.”

“I used to see a gym and go in, now I see a gym and walk past it.”

Their relationship hit a rough patch last month when a former BBC presenter accused the former sportsman of making unwelcome sexual advances towards her after they both appeared at an event together.

Suzi Mann, known for her role as a presenter on BBC Asian Network's Official Asian Music Chart Show, alleges that she received messages from the celebrity in question after their initial meeting in 2016 when she hosted a concert in Manchester. 

According to Mann, he repeatedly messaged her on WhatsApp, engaging in "flirting" and "making sexual advances." The situation escalated when he started calling her and leaving voicemails.

As a single mother, Mann expressed her discomfort with his messages and opted to maintain a professional stance, choosing not to entertain his inappropriate behavior.

