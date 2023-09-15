Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’

file footage

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Jason Kelce and quarterback Jalen Hurts engaged in a conversation with the Thursday Night Football panel on Prime.

During the discussion, they delved into the rumors circulating about Kelce's younger brother's dating life.

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason, 35, told panelist and retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez, who asked Kelce to address on the issue on behalf of his 15-year-old daughter.

Kelce then opened up a bit about the rumors.

“Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason said, referring to his brother's short-lived reality dating show. “I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Travis, aged 33, was recently connected to Taylor Swift, also aged 33, as per a report on Tuesday.

During an episode of the Kelces' podcast in July, Travis humorously shared an anecdote about his attempt to give the Karma hitmaker his phone number via a friendship bracelet before one of her Eras Tour concerts earlier this summer.

However, Travis explained that he couldn't have a conversation with her as he was informed that she needed to preserve her voice for the performance.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said, adding, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”