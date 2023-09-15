 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

file footage

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Jason Kelce and quarterback Jalen Hurts engaged in a conversation with the Thursday Night Football panel on Prime.

During the discussion, they delved into the rumors circulating about  Kelce's younger brother's dating life.

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason, 35, told panelist and retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez, who asked Kelce to address on the issue on behalf of his 15-year-old daughter.

Kelce then opened up a bit about the rumors.

“Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason said, referring to his brother's short-lived reality dating show. “I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Travis, aged 33, was recently connected to Taylor Swift, also aged 33, as per a report on Tuesday.

During an episode of the Kelces' podcast in July, Travis humorously shared an anecdote about his attempt to give the Karma hitmaker his phone number via a friendship bracelet before one of her Eras Tour concerts earlier this summer.

However, Travis explained that he couldn't have a conversation with her as he was informed that she needed to preserve her voice for the performance.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said, adding, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set video

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set
Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’ video

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’
King Charles, Prince William snubbing Harry, Meghan at Invictus Games: Here’s why video

King Charles, Prince William snubbing Harry, Meghan at Invictus Games: Here’s why
Halsey teases new album

Halsey teases new album