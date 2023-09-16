Nice shock PSG with Moffi's double in 3-2 upset. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) undefeated run in Ligue 1 came to an unexpected halt as Nice secured a 3-2 victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

The standout performer of the night was Terem Moffi, who scored twice and provided an assist for Nice.

The match began with PSG in control, with Ousmane Dembele making an early attempt towards the top corner, only to be thwarted by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. However, the game took a swift turn as Terem Moffi found the net in the 21st minute, putting Nice ahead with a low shot.

Kylian Mbappe came to PSG's rescue just before the half-hour mark when he smashed the ball into the net from the edge of the box, equalizing the score.

PSG could have taken the lead before halftime, but missed an opportunity as Dembele's pass across the goal wasn't converted by Mbappe.

In the second half, Gaetan Laborde regained the lead for Nice with a close-range finish, capitalising on a precise pass from Moffi. Despite PSG's efforts, they couldn't prevent Moffi from extending Nice's lead with a well-placed low shot in the 68th minute.

Mbappe gave PSG a glimmer of hope with a late goal, but time ran out for the Parisians, and Nice held on for the win.

The defeat saw PSG slip to third place in the standings with eight points from five games, one point behind second-placed Nice, who remain unbeaten in the 2023-24 season. AS Monaco, the current leaders, will face Lorient on Sunday.

Before the match, the Parc des Princes bid farewell to Marco Verratti, who ended his 11-year tenure at PSG to join Qatar's Al-Arabi. Verratti, who made 416 appearances for PSG and won numerous domestic titles, including nine Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups, left without achieving a Champions League triumph with the club.

The PSG must now regroup quickly as they prepare for their upcoming Champions League group-stage opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Nice's victory solidified their status as one of the four teams still unbeaten in the top flight this season, alongside Rennes, Olympique de Marseille, and AS Monaco.