 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nice shock PSG with Moffi's double in 3-2 upset

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Nice shock PSG with Moffis double in 3-2 upset. AFP
Nice shock PSG with Moffi's double in 3-2 upset. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) undefeated run in Ligue 1 came to an unexpected halt as Nice secured a 3-2 victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday. 

The standout performer of the night was Terem Moffi, who scored twice and provided an assist for Nice.

The match began with PSG in control, with Ousmane Dembele making an early attempt towards the top corner, only to be thwarted by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. However, the game took a swift turn as Terem Moffi found the net in the 21st minute, putting Nice ahead with a low shot.

Kylian Mbappe came to PSG's rescue just before the half-hour mark when he smashed the ball into the net from the edge of the box, equalizing the score. 

PSG could have taken the lead before halftime, but missed an opportunity as Dembele's pass across the goal wasn't converted by Mbappe.

In the second half, Gaetan Laborde regained the lead for Nice with a close-range finish, capitalising on a precise pass from Moffi. Despite PSG's efforts, they couldn't prevent Moffi from extending Nice's lead with a well-placed low shot in the 68th minute.

Mbappe gave PSG a glimmer of hope with a late goal, but time ran out for the Parisians, and Nice held on for the win.

The defeat saw PSG slip to third place in the standings with eight points from five games, one point behind second-placed Nice, who remain unbeaten in the 2023-24 season. AS Monaco, the current leaders, will face Lorient on Sunday.

Before the match, the Parc des Princes bid farewell to Marco Verratti, who ended his 11-year tenure at PSG to join Qatar's Al-Arabi. Verratti, who made 416 appearances for PSG and won numerous domestic titles, including nine Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups, left without achieving a Champions League triumph with the club.

The PSG must now regroup quickly as they prepare for their upcoming Champions League group-stage opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Nice's victory solidified their status as one of the four teams still unbeaten in the top flight this season, alongside Rennes, Olympique de Marseille, and AS Monaco.

More From Sports:

World Cup 2023: Watch coveted trophy's arrival in Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Watch coveted trophy's arrival in Pakistan
'Gentlemen's game': Netizens support Zaman Khan over 'missed' Mankad opportunity during Sri Lanka clash

'Gentlemen's game': Netizens support Zaman Khan over 'missed' Mankad opportunity during Sri Lanka clash
Paris Olympics 2024: Moscow says won't boycott Olympiad despite Russia-Ukraine war

Paris Olympics 2024: Moscow says won't boycott Olympiad despite Russia-Ukraine war
Babar Azam says Naseem Shah may miss a 'couple' of World Cup matches

Babar Azam says Naseem Shah may miss a 'couple' of World Cup matches
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scores historic century during her 100th ODI

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scores historic century during her 100th ODI
In nail-biting match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach Asia Cup 2023 final

In nail-biting match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach Asia Cup 2023 final
Dana White no longer UFC president following $21 billion merger with WWE

Dana White no longer UFC president following $21 billion merger with WWE

Pak vs SL: How big a blow is Naseem and Rauf's absence for Pakistan?

Pak vs SL: How big a blow is Naseem and Rauf's absence for Pakistan?
Pak vs SL: 'Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,' says Zaman Khan

Pak vs SL: 'Never thought I would play such a mega event like Asia Cup,' says Zaman Khan
190 Pakistani athletes to participate in upcoming Asian Games

190 Pakistani athletes to participate in upcoming Asian Games
Colombo weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Pak vs SL clash

Colombo weather: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Pak vs SL clash
Ben Stokes smashes ODI record to guide England to victory vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes smashes ODI record to guide England to victory vs New Zealand