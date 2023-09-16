Do you know key to a longer life? It may surprise you

Representational image from Unsplash.

Have you ever wondered what truly keeps you youthful and energetic as the years pass by?

And, on the flip side, what might be stealthily stealing away those precious years?

Dr Neil Paulvin, who is a longevity and regenerative medicine doctor, answers this vital question.



Let's uncover this fascinating secret about longevity. This is an open secret about the role that sleep plays, and neglecting it can cost you dearly.



In our fast-paced lives, it's not uncommon to sacrifice sleep. Whether it's a late-night work deadline, binge-watching your favourite TV series, or scrolling through your phone in bed, we often overlook the importance of a good night's sleep. But here's the stark truth that quality sleep is your body's magic elixir for a healthier, more vibrant life.

When you're catching those sleep for a solid seven to eight hours each night, you're actually giving your body the chance to heal and rejuvenate itself.

The quiet, restful period of sleep isn't just about rest. It's when your cells and tissues undergo vital repairs, and your brain sorts and stores the day's experiences. Think of it as a nightly tune-up for your body.

But here's the kicker. When you skimp on sleep, it's not just your energy levels that take a hit. Poor sleep quality can lead to a host of health issues, including high blood pressure, depression, obesity, stroke, diabetes, and even heart disease.

Yes, that's right. Inadequate sleep isn't just about feeling groggy in the morning; it's about the long-term toll it takes on your body and mind.

So, while you might be tempted to stay up for that extra episode or answer that last email late at night, remember that it could be costing you more than just a good night's rest.

Wrinkles, sagging skin, cognitive impairment, and weakened immunity might be the unwelcome consequences of a sleep-deprived lifestyle.

The good news is that you hold the power to change this. How?

You can make it possible with simple adjustments like sticking to a regular sleep schedule, letting natural light greet you in the morning, and limiting caffeine and alcohol before bedtime. This is how you can significantly improve your sleep quality.

Transforming your bedroom into a relaxing sanctuary with a comfortable mattress and high-quality bedding can also work wonders.

By giving sleep the importance it deserves, you can unlock the key to a longer, healthier, and happier life.