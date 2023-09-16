Prince William mentions Prince Harry's birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters were left disappointed when they saw no royal family member publically wishing the Duke on his 39th birthday.

Harry celebrated his birthday in Germany where he is attending the Invictus Games with his wife.

Multiple British media reports said that Prince William was asked whether he forgot his younger brother's birthday.

According to the reports, the question was asked when the Prince of Wales was walking at the Sandringham Estate.

"It is his birthday today - you’re absolutely right, it is," adding: "No, I’ve not forgotten."

He, however, fell short of revealing whether he had reached out to his brother on his birthday.

Harry's relations with William and other members of the royal family are at an all-time low after the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all book "Spare" earlier this week.

No member of the family met Harry when he recently visited the UK for the WellChild Awards.



