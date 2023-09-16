Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fear cancellation amid Danny Masterson support letter backlash

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are afraid they'll get cancelled amid serious backlash over support letters

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reportedly concerned about potential career repercussions and being "canceled" after they showed support for their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape.

They faced significant backlash after it was revealed that they had written letters to the judge during Masterson's trial, requesting leniency in his sentencing.

Critics questioned their relationship, particularly highlighting that Kunis was just 14 years old when she was cast in the series alongside the then-19-year-old actor, although the couple didn’t get together until 2012.

Despite the backlash, the couple, who wed in 2015 and have two daughters, may have a financial lifeline in the form of the Fox cartoon sitcom Family Guy, where Mila voices the character Meg. This ongoing role could provide financial stability during the fallout from the controversy.

“They legitimately feel like they are getting canceled,” a source told DailyMail.com. “Ashton was looking forward to this past weekend being very low-key and devoted to watching football and dealing with his fantasy football teams.”

“With all the people railing against them, it isn't going to go away anytime soon, and they are feeling it. They are hoping as time passes, people will forget and or move on from their criticism.”

“But as of right now, they are anticipating that the damage of it all might affect obtaining future work in film and TV.”

They continued: “One saving grace financially speaking. Mila's voice work will continue on Family Guy, she will have that forever. The cast and crew of Family Guy has her back.”