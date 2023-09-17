Harvard neuroscientist unveils introvert's guide to success

Representational image from Unsplash.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to achieve success, especially if you're an introvert?

In a world that often seems to favour extroverted qualities, the path to success might appear challenging for introverts. But there's a hidden skill that could be your secret weapon in the journey to success.

Meet Juliette Han, a distinguished Harvard neuroscientist and biotech executive, a PhD in neuroscience from Harvard University.

So, what is this elusive skill that can transform your professional life as an introvert?

According to Juliette Han, it's the ability to write clearly.

Yes, you heard that right. The power to communicate effectively through the written word is the key to unlocking your potential.



Now, let's dive into Juliette Han's expert advice on how to harness this skill and succeed in your career:

1. Choose right medium for your message

Before you convey an idea or make a request, think about the most suitable format for your message. Whether you're dealing with intricate data, management decisions, or quick updates, tailoring your approach is essential.

PowerPoint comes in handy if you are dealing with a tricky topic. You can get help from images and videos.

You can elaborate on your point in detail if the topic is a certain management decision. You can use bullet points.

The STAR [situation, task, action and result] method also can help you out.

2. Ditch jargon

Take simplicity as a handy tool while tackling complex subjects. Avoid industry jargon and opt for clear, straightforward language.

Use graphics and analogies to enhance understanding.

3. Make it effortless for your audience

In a world overflowing with innumerable emails, make it easy for your recipients.

In your emails, remind the recipients of the context.

Format your message for easy readability on their phones. Highlight the crucial action points [the next steps are... the deadline is...] in the email body.

Don't assume everyone knows what you know. So, provide the necessary information so that they readily understand your content.

4. Share your thought process

When dealing with sensitive topics, such as budget allocation or restructuring, guide your readers through your reasoning.

This not only builds trust but also showcases your ability to handle complex decisions.

In order to gain their trust, you may also seek their feedback. Take note of their concerns which they may voice in their feedback.

5. Master precision in writing

Precision is your best friend in every aspect of your job. This is your path to building a capable self.

So, before you send a written message, proofread it meticulously. In your writings, keep humour in check, especially when your recipients are not known to you.

Aim for concise and impactful communication by cutting down as many words and sentences from your writing as possible. After trimming your message, review it thoroughly.

In essence, your words are a valuable currency. By embracing clear writing, you can boost your confidence, improve your communication skills, and excel in your chosen field.

Juliette Han's insights are a testament to the fact that you don't need to change your introverted nature to succeed. Instead, harness the power of clear communication, and you'll find that your quiet strength can propel you to new heights in your professional journey.