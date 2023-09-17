Pete Davidson wants to date Britney Spears: ‘Recipe for disaster!’

Pete Davidson reportedly has his eyes set on popstar Britney Spears after parting ways from girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.



The comedian, who has been linked to a slew of A-list women, including Kim Kardashian, Arian Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, and others, now wants to date Spears.

According to a report published by National Enquirer, the Saturday Night Live alum’s dream would come true if Spears would say yes to dating him.

However, his close friends are concerned that Davidson is headed for a “disaster” as both the comedian and Spears are struggling with mental health issues.

"Now that Pete's split from Chase Sui Wonders, he'd like to make sweet music with Britney," the insider told the publication. "It might not be a pipe dream.”

“After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh,” the source added.

Davidson called it quits with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar just days after Spears parted ways from her husband Sam Asghari after six-year relationship.

"Pete's a hopeless romantic and loves having a woman on his arm,” the insider said of Davidson, before noting, “But he's recently sought treatment again for his mental health issues.”

“And Britney's navigating her own messy breakup," an insider said while also noting her past and current struggles with mental health problems.

"Pals worry neither one of them is in the right headspace to start a new relationship and are convinced their hooking up would be a recipe for disaster!"