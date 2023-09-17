 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Russell Brand sexual assault case: London police asks victims 'to come forward'

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Russel Brand sexual assault case: London police asks victims 'to come forward'

Russell Brand's sexual assault case has prompted the London police to take charge of the case as they urge the victims to come forward.

The development comes after The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s Dispatches' investigative documentary accused Russell of sexual assault and rape.

The London Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault. We have not received any reports in relation to this.”

The authorities continued, “If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago, we would encourage them to contact police.”

The article and the 90-minute documentary mentioned four anonymous women who shared their encounters with the comedian, one of them being a 16-year-old minor.

Russell has completely denied the allegations and claimed that this is all a “concocted effort of mainstream media to silence him” because of his controversial views on the government and establishment ideologies.

On Saturday, Russell showed up at the Wembley Park Theatre and received a standing ovation for his gig. 

“I really appreciate your support. I love you. I’ve got a lot to talk to you about. There are obviously some things I absolutely cannot talk about and I appreciate that you will understand,” said Russell. 

