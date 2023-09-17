 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Drew Berrymore finally heeds criticism on return of her show – says show will return after strike

Drew Berrymore is backing down on her controversial decision to air 'The Drew Barrymore Show' during WGA strike

Drew Berrymore has finally heard the criticism around her decision to continue taping The Drew Barrymore Show, which she also intended to air from Monday. He actress is now backing out of her controversial decsion.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, she announced that she won’t be releasing new episodes before the strike ends.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

This closely follows a video statement released by the Charlie’s Angels star in which she apologized for her decision but stuck to it despite acknowledging the damage it could do.

“I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that,” Barrymore said in a video posted Friday on Instagram that was later deleted. “I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It’s not who I am.”

The ongoing strike involves a dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on one side and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on the other.

The Alliance represents major entertainment companies, including Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and other industry players. The strike centers around various labor and compensation issues affecting writers and actors in the entertainment industry.

