entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Fans go WILD as Adele calls Rich Paul her ‘husband’ in Las Vegas show

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Adeles fans are delighted the singer is married to partner of two years, Rich Paul
Adele has left fans in a frenzy after she called her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul, her “husband” while on stage in Las Vegas Saturday night.

When a female fan asked the Easy On Me singer to marry her, she replied, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

When the fan responded, “Can you try?” the songstress hilariously replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”


Fans on TikTok were quick to notice Adele's casual use of the term "husband" during the interaction, which sparked speculation and excitement among her followers.

“her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???” one person commented.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” another added.

A third person chimed in, “Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??” while a fourth simply asked, “HUSBAND?!?!?!?!?!?!”

 The Grammy winner and the sports agent confirmed their relationship in July 2021 when they were spotted together at an NBA basketball game. 

Since then, they have occasionally shared moments from their life together on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

