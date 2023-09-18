 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Parvez Elahi's arrests and bails nothing but 'mockery of court orders': Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (L) and PTI President Parvez Elahi. — X/@mustafa_nawazk/Online/Files
Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (L) and PTI President Parvez Elahi. — X/@mustafa_nawazk/Online/Files

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Monday condemned the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, saying his bail and arrest for over 12 times is nothing but a “mockery of court orders”.

“The bail and arrest of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for more than 12 times is a mockery of court orders and is condemnable,” Kohkhar posted on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The former parliamentarian said that it is a “fact” that if Elahi holds a “press conference today” in which he parts ways with the PTI it will end “his and all other people's problems”.

“Herding politicians like sheep has never produced good results in the past and will not produce good results in the future,” Khokhar warned.

The former senator‘s remarks came minutes after Elahi — who had also served as Punjab chief minister — found himself embroiled in yet another case, as a court approved his transitory remand to Lahore after a request was moved by Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

After an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand in the case pertaining to the attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), the Punjab ACE stepped in seeking the senior politician's remand in a new case filed in Lahore for misusing his power and position to shuffle provincial bureaucracy.

According to a first information report (FIR), Elahi has been booked under section 5/2(d)47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for illicitly misusing his position and power as the then-chief minister of Punjab and transferring Muhammad Khan Bhatti, employ in a special department of the Punjab Assembly, to a principal secretary.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the Punjab ACE's request to issue Elahi's one-day transitory remand after reserving its verdict in the wake of arguments presented by the anti-graft department.

More From Pakistan:

PPP will only talk about making alliances once election schedule is announced, says Bilawal

PPP will only talk about making alliances once election schedule is announced, says Bilawal
Transferring suo motu powers to three-member committee not an attack on CJP rights: Justice Isa

Transferring suo motu powers to three-member committee not an attack on CJP rights: Justice Isa
Parvez Elahi handed over to Punjab ACE on one-day transitory remand

Parvez Elahi handed over to Punjab ACE on one-day transitory remand
Rain, thundershower likely to hit Karachi from today

Rain, thundershower likely to hit Karachi from today
Cipher case: IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's bail plea

Cipher case: IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's bail plea
Neutral expert to hold hearing on Pakistan-India water dispute on Wednesday

Neutral expert to hold hearing on Pakistan-India water dispute on Wednesday
Who's who among London's Middle Temple alumni — CJP Isa's alma mater

Who's who among London's Middle Temple alumni — CJP Isa's alma mater
FIA seizes local, foreign currencies worth billions in Rawalpindi plaza raid

FIA seizes local, foreign currencies worth billions in Rawalpindi plaza raid
Islamabad, Kabul should work for common goals, PM Kakar tells Afghan counterpart

Islamabad, Kabul should work for common goals, PM Kakar tells Afghan counterpart
WATCH: Vice chancellor ‘becomes auto-rickshaw driver’ days ahead of retirement video

WATCH: Vice chancellor ‘becomes auto-rickshaw driver’ days ahead of retirement
PM Kakar jets off to New York to address 78th UNGA session

PM Kakar jets off to New York to address 78th UNGA session
‘Punjab police’ arrest AML chief Sheikh Rashid in Rawalpindi

‘Punjab police’ arrest AML chief Sheikh Rashid in Rawalpindi