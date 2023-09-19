 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Snoop Dog shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Snoop Dog shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javeds bizarre fashion
Snoop Dog shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

Uorfi Javed, a Bollywood actress known for her quirky fashion sense, often turns heads with her unusual and bizarre wardrobe choices recently appeared on acclaimed rapper Snoop Dog's Instagram feed.

Snoop Dog on Monday took to Instagram and posted a video of an unknown content creator parodying the actress.

The video featured Uorfi's recent public appearance in which she was seen using jeans as a top and then some unknown man copying the bizarre fashion sense of the Bollywood actress, along with several other models.

The rapper captioned the post, "Fashion (amused-face emoji, laughing emoji)."

Uorfi took to the comment section and posted, "Lol that's me (laughing emojis). Earlier, Uorfi's unconventional fashion sense of using jeans as a top was also imitated by American digital creator Chang Hee Kim.

Chang posted a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen imitating an Indian actress and even doing a catwalk. His cat also appeared in the scene and looked visibly stunned. 

The caption of the post encompassed the cat's reaction, as Chang wrote, "Even my cat did not approve." 

Several fans reacted to the digital creator's video with one assuring him, "I swear to God Indians actually don't dress like this." Another noted the cat's hilarious reaction, saying, "Even the cat was confused." 

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'
Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree' video

Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'
Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond
Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'

Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'
Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers video

Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’
Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video video

Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle