amazing
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
This slum girl's unbelievable rise to Internet stardom will give you Cinderella story vibes

Maleesha Kharwa graces the cover of Cosmopolitan India magazine under the tagline, Guts! Guts! Guts! . LinkedIn
She has rightly called herself a princess from the slum'. She has risen above all limitations. 

Maleesha Kharwa is now making waves in the fashion world. 

This fourteen-year-old hailing from Mumbai's Dharavi slum has been chosen as the face of Forest Essentials' Yuvati Selection campaign, a social initiative aimed at providing education and awareness to underprivileged children.

The Yuvati Selection campaign celebrates the transitional phase in young girls' lives and seeks to empower them to pursue their dreams, irrespective of their background. 

Forest Essentials, the Indian luxury ayurveda brand, has committed to donating a portion of the campaign's proceeds towards Project Paathshala.

Earlier, she had graced the cover cover of Cosmopolitan India magazine that carried the strap line: "Guts! Guts! Guts!"

Maleesha, who aspires to be a model, has already secured two Hollywood movie offers. Her journey in acting and modeling began with her content creation on Instagram, showcasing her talent and creativity. 

She has also featured in a short film titled "Live Your Fairytale," which captures the experiences of slum children dining in a restaurant for the first time.

Known as the 'Princess of the Slum,' Maleesha has gained recognition through social media, where she shares her creative photoshoots. Her journey has been supported by Arsala Qureishi and Jas Sagu, who directed the short film featuring her.

Reflecting on her transformation, Maleesha expressed her happiness and pride, especially when people recognise her due to her social media presence. She credited Arsala and Jas for the positive changes in her life and thanked them for their support.

Jas Sagu shared their overwhelming experience of meeting Maleesha and her family, highlighting the profound impact it had on them. 

The film they created, shot partially on an iPhone, focused on raw emotions and genuine expressions, making it a powerful representation of Maleesha's journey.

