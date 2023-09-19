 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes
Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes

Kroy Biermann, who has filed for divorce from his wife Kim Zolciak for the second time, has filed another petition in the court, again asking the judge to let him sell their mansion. 

The former NFL star has stressed that they need to sell the property as soon as possible.

According to TMZ, the docs obtained by the publication push back at what Kroy claims to be an attempt by Kim to delay a ruling over the matter of selling their mansion. 

He has accused Kim responsible for their financial destitute, saying, "The parties to this action are financially destitute, largely related to [Kim]'s reckless spending habits and love for online gambling."

He has cited mounting debts, money woes, the IRS's lien on the home over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, and several lawsuits from creditors while reiterating the urgent need to unload their massive Georgia home.

Kroy has also added that the prolonged and constant divorce drama is hurting their kids, so he wants to sell the property ASAP and collect whatever equity they have left in the place to get separate places. 

He says, "Toxicity enveloping the marital home is extremely detrimental to the mental and emotional well-being of the children."

According to the publication, Kroy is basically on his knees begging the court to let him sell their mansion. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'full plate' as he comes to grip with new 'job'

Prince Harry has 'full plate' as he comes to grip with new 'job'
Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'

Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'
Kate Middleton 'not stupid', is fighting back 'the only way she can' video

Kate Middleton 'not stupid', is fighting back 'the only way she can'
Russell Brand spilled beans on 'kissing' Meghan Markle in 2018 video

Russell Brand spilled beans on 'kissing' Meghan Markle in 2018
'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct

'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct
Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations video

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations
Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'
Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion
Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree' video

Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'
Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond
Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'

Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'