'Sound of Freedom' hero Tim Ballard faces controversial allegations of misconduct

The team behind Sound of Freedom, a critically acclaimed movie that exposed the dirty nexus of child trafficking across Mexico, Columbia, and the United States, has remained tight-lipped regarding new allegations against the hero of the movie, Tim Ballard.

Tim Ballard, previously a Homeland Security official, embarked on secret missions worldwide to fight child trafficking. He has been accused of taking women with him to pose as his wives during these missions and often forcing them to share a bed or shower under the guise that these behaviours were needed to fool the child traffickers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vice News reported accusations against the actor. Ballard launched Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R) in 2013 and quietly exited the organization just before the release of his movie on June 22, 2023.

It was reported that an O.U.R. employee who travelled with Ballard on one of his anti-child trafficking missions has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

The team behind the Sound of Freedom, which has amassed a total of more than $210 million worldwide has remained tight-lipped over the matter, and the same is the case with Ballard himself.