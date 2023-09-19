Mark Wahlberg's candid revelation: 'I don't think I'll be acting that much longer'

Mark Wahlberg recently got candid about his future plans as he noted that he might not be acting much longer.

During a recent interview, Mark was asked about how long he thinks he can stand in front of cameras. The actor replied, "I am working harder than ever, but I don't think I'll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, producer, and entrepreneur also talked about starting his career as a producer in Hollywood.

Mark said, "I started becoming a producer out of necessity," noting that he has always been proactive in trying to find the things suitable for him to produce.

He continued, "I knew it was right for me, to create my own destiny." The actor added that he did not want to wait for stalwarts like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, or Leonardo DiCaprio to pass on a movie for him to get his hands on it.

Mark also hinted that he might also explore his abilities by sitting on the director's chair and working with other talent, possibly the next generation.

The acclaimed actor has amassed an impressive acting resume. He has starred in several blockbusters, including Me Time, Father Stu, Uncharted, Infinite, and Joe Bell.

Mark Wahlberg is currently busy building his empire which includes the tequila brand Flecha Azul.