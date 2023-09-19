 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s lost the ‘power of speech’: ‘Not once did she make a move'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Meghan Markle’s lost the ‘power of speech’: ‘Not once did she make a move
Meghan Markle’s lost the ‘power of speech’: ‘Not once did she make a move'

Meghan Markle has just found herself under fire for a lacking ‘off the cuff’ speech, which many attribute to her total lack of interest in humanitarian work.

Claims against the Duchess have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She pointed it all out in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she posed a series of questions in relation to Meghan’s Invictus Games appearance and said, “What the hell has happened to her?” because “in a horrible turn up for the books, in the four days she was in Europe, Meghan became the very thing she seemed to fight so hard during her palace tenure – an ornamental, mute adjunct to a prince.”

The same expert also went as far as to add, “Day after day, the duchess smiled, clapped, cheered, posed, posed some more, hugged contestants and children, posed with NATO chiefs beside her husband (and the happiest man in Dusseldörf) Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, gave out medals and read a book to some children.”

Yet, in that time, “not once did the duchess feature on the official program and the only proof we have that the 42-year-old has not lost the power of speech was an ‘off the cuff’ speech she gave at a reception hours after landing in Germany.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham's untold story: Trailer for Netflix documentary offers insider insights video

David Beckham's untold story: Trailer for Netflix documentary offers insider insights
Bianca Censori’s friends ditch her after she accuses them of being ‘jealous’ of her ‘fame’

Bianca Censori’s friends ditch her after she accuses them of being ‘jealous’ of her ‘fame’

Nicolas Cage’s critically acclaimed film ‘Dream Scenario’ gets first trailer video

Nicolas Cage’s critically acclaimed film ‘Dream Scenario’ gets first trailer
Kate Middleton steps up as Harry and Meghan's Germany visit serves as wake-up call video

Kate Middleton steps up as Harry and Meghan's Germany visit serves as wake-up call
Meghan Markle’s in a ‘body snatchers scenario’ like a ‘mid-Western trad wife’

Meghan Markle’s in a ‘body snatchers scenario’ like a ‘mid-Western trad wife’
Billy Miller's cause of death revealed: The ‘General Hospital’ star ‘surrendered his life’

Billy Miller's cause of death revealed: The ‘General Hospital’ star ‘surrendered his life’

Meghan Markle resembles a ‘monochromatic wallpaper’

Meghan Markle resembles a ‘monochromatic wallpaper’
Meghan Markle’s boasting ‘such hostility’ in Hollywood after transformation

Meghan Markle’s boasting ‘such hostility’ in Hollywood after transformation
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveil first photos with baby son Riot Rose

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveil first photos with baby son Riot Rose

'Global statesman' Prince William meets António Guterres, President of Ecuador

'Global statesman' Prince William meets António Guterres, President of Ecuador
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show
‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show video

‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show