Meghan Markle’s lost the ‘power of speech’: ‘Not once did she make a move'

Meghan Markle has just found herself under fire for a lacking ‘off the cuff’ speech, which many attribute to her total lack of interest in humanitarian work.

Claims against the Duchess have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She pointed it all out in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she posed a series of questions in relation to Meghan’s Invictus Games appearance and said, “What the hell has happened to her?” because “in a horrible turn up for the books, in the four days she was in Europe, Meghan became the very thing she seemed to fight so hard during her palace tenure – an ornamental, mute adjunct to a prince.”

The same expert also went as far as to add, “Day after day, the duchess smiled, clapped, cheered, posed, posed some more, hugged contestants and children, posed with NATO chiefs beside her husband (and the happiest man in Dusseldörf) Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, gave out medals and read a book to some children.”

Yet, in that time, “not once did the duchess feature on the official program and the only proof we have that the 42-year-old has not lost the power of speech was an ‘off the cuff’ speech she gave at a reception hours after landing in Germany.”