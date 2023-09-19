 
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Kylie Jenner wants to have a baby with new beau Timothée Chalamet: Report

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

File Footage 

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to have a baby with new beau Timothée Chalamet in order to become the next Hollywood It couple.

The reality TV star believes having a child together could also strengthen their bond as she does not want to lose the Wonka star, an insider revealed.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider shared that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is a mother to two kids with ex Travis Scott, wants to expand her family.

“Kylie’s been very clear in telling people that this is the man she wants to be with,” the insider said referring to her loved-up outings with Chalamet at Beyoncé's concert and the U.S. Open.

“He’s soul-mate material, and someone she can see herself having a child with,” the insider noted.

“Kylie reckons they’ve got what it takes to be the most successful Hollywood power couple of their generation, and a baby would really help them with that.

“Their chemistry is white hot and Kylie’s proud to have bagged herself a true A-list boyfriend who is more than a match for her,” the source continued.

Before concluding they also said, “Timothée is cultured, charismatic, and very business savvy – which is everything Kylie wants in a man.”

