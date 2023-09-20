Swifties decode Taylor Swift's Instagram hint, uncover potential song title

Taylor Swift, the renowned music artist, continues to captivate her dedicated fan base with intriguing hints for her upcoming album.



Taylor, 33, is re-recording her first six albums, and her 1989 (Taylor's version) is scheduled to be released next month with some never-before-heard songs.

The pop sensation took to Instagram and shared a cryptic clue in the form of a vault animation that saw some alphabets magically appearing out of the vault. She limited the comments on the post.

The songstress captioned the post, "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain."



According to Page Six, her loyal fans, often referred to as Swifties, immediately started decoding the cryptic hint by the Grammy-winning artist and quickly deciphered that the video suggest the title of the upcoming track, which would be either "Lust" or "Slut".

One of the X users, formerly Twitter used, proposed their theory related to the possible title of the song stating, "It probably is 'slut'! and references her being called a slut, and that's why she changed the vibes of 1989."

In addition to several other clues, some of the fans have also speculated a collaboration between her and Nicki Minaj in Taylor's upcoming album.