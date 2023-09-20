 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary

Prepare to join Louis Tomlinson on his remarkable journey into the realm of solo stardom.

Paramount+ has just unveiled its plan to release the documentary titled Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices next month on their streaming platform. The documentary had its initial theatrical premiere back in March and will subsequently be available for live streaming in May.

Louis Tomlinson, the former One Direction member, expressed his enthusiasm for this upcoming release in a press release, saying, "I’m really excited to announce that ALL OF THOSE VOICES will be available to stream on Paramount+. This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world!"

Directed by Charlie Lightening, All of Those Voices provides an intimate look at Tomlinson's life following the indefinite hiatus of One Direction in 2016. It chronicles his global tours and the creative process behind his second solo album, Faith in the Future, which was released in 2022.

This captivating documentary, narrated by Tomlinson himself, is scheduled to debut on Paramount+ on October 4 in the United States and Canada. Subsequently, it will become accessible in various other regions, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea, on the following day.

After attending the film's premiere in London in March, Louis Tomlinson's former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, took a moment to reflect on their shared journey in the band. 

He expressed his admiration and nostalgia for the talented singer through a heartfelt Instagram post that accompanied a photo of the two. "Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience," Payne, who is now 30 years old, shared. 

He closed his post by offering warm congratulations to his longtime friend and acknowledging the worldwide acclaim and love Tomlinson has been receiving on his solo path—a journey that began when they joined forces in 2010 during the formation of 1D.

