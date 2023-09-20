Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

Royal experts have just stepped forward with claims of their very own regarding Meghan Markle’s rumored plans for the future.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, in a piece for News.com.au.

In it, she said, “Meghan’s comparatively austere turnout at the Games, I’d wager, is very much a part of the carefully plotted evolution of the Sussex empire-to-be.”

“The Sussexes for years were joined-at-the-hip twosome, the BOGOFs of the royal family. (Remember when Harry surprised the pants off everyone by turning up with Meghan for her roundtable about gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in 2019?)”

“That strategy would now seem to have shifted as the couple embark on increasingly divergent careers and public images.”

“Hollywood megawattage seems to be Meghan’s goal, with her cosying up to the sorts of very important people who can shake Wall Street stock prices or green-light big budget projects with the upwards twitch of an eyebrow like Jeff Bezos and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos.”