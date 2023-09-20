 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US
Meghan Markle is ‘plotting’ something massive in the US

Royal experts have just stepped forward with claims of their very own regarding Meghan Markle’s rumored plans for the future.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, in a piece for News.com.au.

In it, she said, “Meghan’s comparatively austere turnout at the Games, I’d wager, is very much a part of the carefully plotted evolution of the Sussex empire-to-be.”

“The Sussexes for years were joined-at-the-hip twosome, the BOGOFs of the royal family. (Remember when Harry surprised the pants off everyone by turning up with Meghan for her roundtable about gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in 2019?)”

“That strategy would now seem to have shifted as the couple embark on increasingly divergent careers and public images.”

“Hollywood megawattage seems to be Meghan’s goal, with her cosying up to the sorts of very important people who can shake Wall Street stock prices or green-light big budget projects with the upwards twitch of an eyebrow like Jeff Bezos and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’

Prince Harry wants ‘bodyguards fed, watered’ while Meghan Markle’s ‘Hollywood frenzy’
Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset video

Kate Middleton dodger 'flirtatious attempts' from men in Somerset
After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard makes acting return

Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space

Tom Hanks is up for anything to fly into space
Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden extends olive branch to Kanye West?

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden extends olive branch to Kanye West?
Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’

Meghan Markle looks like the ‘Duchess of Drab’
Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head

Probe into Russell Brand´s 2008 departure defended by BBC head
Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’

Meghan Markle’s mediocre display blasted: ‘Colour blind or what?’
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr: Party pals of YEARS now linking up

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’

Meghan Markle needs to ‘mute herself’ and ‘play agreeable second fiddle’
Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras

Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras
Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors

Travis Kelce shares his dating preferences amid Taylor Swift romance rumors