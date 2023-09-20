Prince Harry looks like a ‘man unamused’ posing for cameras

Royal experts have just started to point out the shocking nature of Prince Harry’s body language during his time at Beyonce’s concert with Meghan Markle.

These revelations and claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

This piece highlights the body language of the Duke, during Beyonce’s concert.

So much so that she believe, “Harry, when he went to see Beyoncé in concert with Meghan, her mum Doria Ragland and some friends earlier this month looked like a man having a middling time at best and was nowhere to be seen when the duchess returned for a second concert days later, happily posing for the cameras.”

“Meanwhile, Meghan would seem to have a much more voracious appetite for limelights, spotlights and being smack dab in the public eye,” the expert also noted.

Before concluding she also pointed out the changes that are sure to ‘come to light’ moving forward and said, “The divvying up of duties looks like, going forward, the duchess will wear the glitzy superstar hat with a side line in do-gooders, while Harry will carry the humanitarian can while occasionally turning out some doco to keep Netflix off of his back.”