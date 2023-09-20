CJP Isa to develop 'comprehensive policy' on pending cases, formation of benches

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa presides over the hearing of petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 on September 18, 2023. — PPI

PBC says new mechanism for listing cases to be implemented soon.

CJP forms a committee on pending cases and fixation of benches.

Committee to include SC judges, PBC and SCBA representatives.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday assured the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that his institution will develop a “comprehensive policy” on the fixation of pending cases and setting up of benches that will outlast his tenure.

The revelation was made by PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha in a press conference along with Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid.

The two were addressing the media after holding a meeting with CJP Isa and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The apex court judges had summoned SCBA and PBC representatives to discuss the issue of the formation of benches and fixing pending cases for a hearing. The lawyers put forward their suggestions on various suggestions for fixing urgent cases for early hearings and improvements in the provision of justice.

In the news conference after the meeting, Pasha said that CJP Isa has formed a committee of the top court judges, the PBC and the SCBA representatives on the issue. He added that the meeting of the committee will be convened soon.

“A new mechanism will soon be implemented for listing of cases. The Supreme Court will form a comprehensive policy that will be implemented even after the chief justice’s retirement,” Pasha said.

CJP Isa, he went on to say, had assured both the lawyers’ bodies that he would share an update on the implementation of their suggestions upon his retirement.

“Many of our suggestions were such that the chief justice expressed his willingness to implement,” Pasha said. He also added that even though the PBC and SCBA gave separate recommendations their suggestions were similar 70% to 89%.

The lawyer assured that the bar councils were “united” for the provision of justice, adding that CJP Isa and Justice Masood were in complete agreement with each other.

The lawyer also clarified that the meeting did not discuss elections and political cases and their recommendations were just restricted to the problems faced in the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, the PBC vice-chairman said that they had submitted their suggestions to the chief justice beforehand and informed him of the problems faced by the people.

He also added that they informed the CJP that urgent cases are also not being listed for a hearing.

“The chief justice listened to our requests and assured us that he will make a decision on them,” the PBC vice-chairman added.

This is the first week of CJP Isa since he took over the post of the country's top judge on Sunday from his predecessor Justice (retd) Umar Ata Bandial.

Justice Isa is the 29th chief justice of the apex court.



President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony held at the President's House in Islamabad. Top government and military officials, including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Army Chief General Asim Munir, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.

Justice Isa's tenure as the country's chief justice, however, will be quite brief, as he is set to retire from the position on October 25, 2024.

He took oath as the apex court's judge on September 5, 2014. Despite being the senior puisne judge, he was not assigned any constitutional case for the past three years, following a presidential reference filed against him in 2019.