Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop Her Music on X amid slew of controversies

Elon Musk seemingly begged one of the most popular singers on earth, Taylor Swift, to drop her music “directly” on X (formerly Twitter).



The Anti-Hero hitmaker shared a tweet in which she prompted her fans to solve puzzles to reveal the titles of vault tracks of her upcoming album re-release 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In response, Musk appeared to try to use Swift’s fame for his own platform’s publicity amid a slew of controversies and catastrophic business decisions.

“I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously,” Swift penned on X, as per Rolling Stone, prompting a rather desperate plea from the platform’s owner.

“I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform,” Musk tweeted in response.

Musk’s reply on Swift’s tweet sparked reaction withs one Swiftie writing, “Not Elon needing Swifties for ad revenue.”

“No one asked, babe,” another fan wrote while one took a jibe at Musk, penning, “she’s so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her.”

Meanwhile, Swift has unveiled the complete track list as well as the titles of the bonus songs from her album, set to be released on October 27th.