 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Cara Delevingne deletes X account: I am so angry!
Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'

Cara Delevingne has said her goodbyes to a specific social media platform for being "inefficient."

Cara took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to express her frustration after her account got hacked. According to reports by PEOPLE, the hackers attempted to sell products under her name. 

Moreover, they promised the followers that the proceeds will be donated to a charitable cause.

Cara expressed her disappointment in X, and wrote: “ I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account!”

In another post, Cara penned, “I am so angry at Twitter or whatever the f---k it’s called for taking so long to get my account back!!"

The 31-year-old model-turned-actress concluded that she will be deleting her account forever so that no one ever gets scammed again.

The final tweets by Cara also mentioned her promise to stay active on other platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and an apology to her fans if they had to be a part of the nuisance.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official? video

Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official?
Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop her music on X amid slew of controversies

Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop her music on X amid slew of controversies
Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'
Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career

Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career
Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'

Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'
Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners

Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s PDA is a ‘deliberate rebuttle’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s PDA is a ‘deliberate rebuttle’
Oprah Winfrey talks 'easy way out' of weight problems with 'drugs'

Oprah Winfrey talks 'easy way out' of weight problems with 'drugs'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' separation rumours unearthed by pal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' separation rumours unearthed by pal
Meghan Markle struggling with ‘beleaguered’ brand

Meghan Markle struggling with ‘beleaguered’ brand
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are separating ‘for sure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are separating ‘for sure’
King Charles says 'La Vien Rose' is his 'favourite song' during France speech

King Charles says 'La Vien Rose' is his 'favourite song' during France speech