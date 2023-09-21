Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'

Cara Delevingne has said her goodbyes to a specific social media platform for being "inefficient."

Cara took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to express her frustration after her account got hacked. According to reports by PEOPLE, the hackers attempted to sell products under her name.

Moreover, they promised the followers that the proceeds will be donated to a charitable cause.

Cara expressed her disappointment in X, and wrote: “ I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account!”

In another post, Cara penned, “I am so angry at Twitter or whatever the f---k it’s called for taking so long to get my account back!!"

The 31-year-old model-turned-actress concluded that she will be deleting her account forever so that no one ever gets scammed again.

The final tweets by Cara also mentioned her promise to stay active on other platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and an apology to her fans if they had to be a part of the nuisance.