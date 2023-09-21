Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED

Taylor Swift finds her new rumoured beau to be “very charming,” an insider claimed while noting that their budding romance is heating up.



Even though the Anti-Hero hitmaker or the NFL star haven’t confirmed their relationship, an insider told The Messenger that the duo is “having fun" together.

The inside noted that Taylor Swift and Kelce are not “serious” yet, however, the athlete has expressed his wish of keep seeing the popstar.

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious,” the insider revealed. “She think he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week.”

“He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting,” the insider said of Kelce, adding, “but he has told her that he would love to continue seeing her.”

Furthermore, the insider said the lovebirds are “seeing where things go,” while revealing that Kansas City Chiefs star still has to win over Swift’s heart amid “hefty competition.”

“Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up,” the source revealed. “[Taylor] is in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.”

Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce commented on his younger’s siblings alleged hot new romance while chatting on WIP Morning Show.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life,” he said. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world."

“Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening,” he playfully added.