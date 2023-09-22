Sophie Turner enjoys quality time with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe

Sophie Turner was spotted enjoying some family time with her daughter Willa, 3, just hours after suing estranged husband Joe Jonas for illegal retention of their daughters and demanding the immediate return of her kids to her home country, England,

According to TMZ, Sophie was spotted, taking a stroll across New York City, accompanied by her daughter and another female friend. She and Willa had big smiles on their faces as they walked beside each other hand in hand.

Earlier, she filed a lawsuit against Joe claiming that they had an agreement to raise their kids in the UK and accusing the estranged husband of hiding the kids' passport to prevent the Game of Thrones alum from taking daughters outside of the USA.

Responding to the lawsuit, "Jonas Brothers" front-man Joe Jonas fired back at the actress citing the Florida Judge's decision of disallowing parents to relocate their children out of the United States amid their divorce.

The estranged couple shares two kids: a three-year-old daughter, Willa, and another daughter whose name has not been made public yet.