 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot for Windows 11 set to be released next week

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

The logo of Microsoft is seen outside their offices in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2022. — Reuters/File
The logo of Microsoft is seen outside their offices in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2022. — Reuters/File

Microsoft on Thursday unveiled four new Surface devices and a "unified" artificial intelligence (AI) for its Windows 11 platform, enhancing the attractiveness of its products with cutting-edge technology.

The new AI tool, dubbed Copilot, is compatible with the Microsoft 365 software package, Bing, Edge, and other web and productivity products from the business.

The most recent updates to Windows 11 will include the improved AI software on September 26.

On November 1, when the eagerly awaited enterprise AI product becomes generally available for purchase, it will be accessible in Microsoft 365 Copilot.

After releasing 365 Copilot in preview earlier this year, Microsoft said in July that the features would add $30 per person every month to users' existing subscriptions at list prices.

The business added that OpenAI's DALL-E 3, an AI that creates images, will be integrated into Bing search.

The news from Thursday comes after months of Copilot announcements. 

Microsofts AI Assistant Copilot. — Microsoft/Blog/File
Microsoft's AI Assistant Copilot. — Microsoft/Blog/File

Microsoft, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, has integrated the technology across a significant portion of its goods and services and is betting its future growth on generative AI, or computer programs that can generate text, images, sounds, and other types of data.

Microsoft's aggressive AI push is likely to put Big Tech peers Alphabet and Apple on the watch as customers lap up the new services powered by GenAI, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Hub 3, an updated version of its interactive whiteboard, and three laptops — the Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Go 4 For Business.

The product debuts came shortly after Microsoft promoted Yusuf Mehdi, the head of consumer marketing, to take over the Surface and Windows businesses with the external PC manufacturers and retail partners. 

Panos Panay, the company's longstanding product chief, had also resigned a few days prior.

More From Sci-Tech:

ChatGPT-generated crypto token 'AstroPepeX' makes $12 million in trading on debut

ChatGPT-generated crypto token 'AstroPepeX' makes $12 million in trading on debut
Rare 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to dazzle these 7 US states in October

Rare 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to dazzle these 7 US states in October
Chickense for eggheads: AI technology translates chicken clucks with 80% accuracy

Chickense for eggheads: AI technology translates chicken clucks with 80% accuracy
YouTube Shorts joins AI race with new 'Dream Screen' feature. But how does it work?

YouTube Shorts joins AI race with new 'Dream Screen' feature. But how does it work?
What you should know about asteroid sample landing on Earth soon? video

What you should know about asteroid sample landing on Earth soon?
'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin, others sue ChatGPT developer OpenAI

'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin, others sue ChatGPT developer OpenAI
WATCH: Nasa Parker Solar Probe captures, survives powerful activity video

WATCH: Nasa Parker Solar Probe captures, survives powerful activity
Google supercharges Bard as OpenAI's ChatGPT leads chatbot race

Google supercharges Bard as OpenAI's ChatGPT leads chatbot race
Is Elon Musk's Neuralink killing monkeys for his brain-chip project?

Is Elon Musk's Neuralink killing monkeys for his brain-chip project?
No more free X: Elon Musk plans paywall to block millions of fake accounts

No more free X: Elon Musk plans paywall to block millions of fake accounts

Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim to embark on space voyage

Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim to embark on space voyage
How alarmingly low sea-ice in 'resilient' Antarctica is turning earth's refrigerator to oven

How alarmingly low sea-ice in 'resilient' Antarctica is turning earth's refrigerator to oven