Shakira talks of her shattered ‘dream’ of having ‘together forever’ with ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira disclosed the heartbreaking details of how her dream of having the “together forever” life with ex Gerard Pique was shattered.

Speaking with Billboard, the Waka Waka hitmaker discussed her shocking breakup from the former footballer which happened after they spent 11 years together.

The Columbian singer said she believed she and Pique, who are also parents to two boys, Milan and Sasha, would be together till death.

"My priority was my home, my family,” she said of her life with Pique. “I believed in ‘till death do us part.’ I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children."

Shakira said she took her inspiration from her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, who have been together for 50 years.

"My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible," she said.

Shakira continued: “And it has always been my example. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen.”

Revealing if she is happy after parting ways from her partner of 11 years, the singer said, "It’s a very short question for a very long answer."

"I don’t think everyone has access to happiness,” the heartbroken singer shared. “It’s reserved for a very select number of people, and I can’t say I’m part of the club at this moment.”

“There are moments of happiness, distraction, moments of reflection. There are also still moments of nostalgia, and my music right now feeds off that cocktail."

