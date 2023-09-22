King Charles overshadows son Prince Harry with powerful French Senate speech

King Charles has outshone his son Prince Harry with his powerful appearance at the French Senate just days after the Duke concluded the Invictus Games.



The new monarch won hearts with his fluent French while delivering speeches during his three-day state visit to France with wife Queen Camilla, unlike Harry, who struggled with German during Invictus Games.

Analyzing his body language, an expert compared the King with his younger son, he shares with Princess Diana, saying that Charles put Harry to shame with command on French.

“Charles is said to be fluent in several languages, including French and has given speeches in French before,” body language expert, Judi James, told the publication.

"Part of his success is down to the way he is a thwarted performer who thrives in the spotlight on a stage,” she said of his address at French Senate.

"This suppressed acting ability clearly allows him to shuck off any inhibitions and adopt a much more French persona,” she said before criticizing Harry, who "performed comedy denial gestures."

She continued: "Unlike both his wife and his son Harry, who managed a couple of phrases in German at Invictus, with that horrendous thing Britons do when we attempt a foreign language of making it look as though we’re doing something totally, award-worthy incredible, before performing comedy denial gestures like grimaces and eye-rolls by way of apology afterwards.”