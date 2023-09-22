King Charles' right-hand man goes viral in France

King Charles equerry Major Johnny Thompson has gone viral for all the right reasons during the monarch's visit to France.



Hundreds of people took to social media to post Thompson's pictures and videos, praising him for his loyalty to the late Queen Elizabeth and her son King Charles.

The dashing officer was also praised for wearing kilts during his royal duties.

Multiple videos of him were shared online with interesting comments.

"Who is Major Jonathan Thompson, this kilted squire of King Charles III who has become a star on social networks?" said a French language caption accompanying his video.

King Charles' court is comprised of many players, but none have stolen hearts quite like Major Johnny Thompson! Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland is something of a right-hand man to the King and has gone viral multiple times after appearances with the royal family.



Thompson is from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and he has long been a steady presence for the royal family, working for the late Queen Elizabeth II for years.



Equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royals' daily programmes.



As the royal court goes into mourning, the equerries will ensure the diaries are readjusted and kept running like clockwork. Major Johnny has been working for the royal household for several years and was previously pictured with the Queen at many events.