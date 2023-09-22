Kim Kardashian ignores Doja Cat

Kim Kardashian and her sisters seem to have decided not to publically react to Doja Cat's song mocking their family.

Kim on Friday used her Instagram account but chose not to respond to Doja's song branding the Kardashian family "plastic"

Taking to Instagram stories, Kim mentioned her interview with David Rubenstein, disappointing people who were hoping that she would hit back at Doja Cat on the Facebook-owned application.

The song from Doja's album Scarlet has sparked debate on social media about how the family would react to the song.



According to Daily Mail, Doja previously became a meme over her seemingly cold exchange with Kylie Jenner, 26, at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show last year.

In her new song she sings "Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her a*s. And pretty face, plastic, it's givin' Kardashian".

The singer's fans are convinced that she risks facing the wrath of the whole Kardashian family.

"I've listened to two songs on Doja Cat’s scarlet album. and she’s already coming for the Kardashians and Billie Eilish," a user wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter.

"Pretty face plastic, it’s giving Kardashian Okay Doja cat pop off sister you ate with that," said another.







