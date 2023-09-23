Michael Cera's omitted scene in Barbie was inspired by 'Jaws'

Barbie movie cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto revealed that several scenes were shot for Greta Gerwig's movie that didn't make it to the big screen. He said that many things will start coming out while referencing Barbie's IMAX release scheduled for September 22, which will also include post-credit scenes.

During a recent interview, Prieto mentioned one specific scene featuring Michael Cera that wasn't made part of the movie, adding "It was inspired by Steven Spielberg's Jaws."

In an interview with Variety, the cinematographer said, "We did this scene inspired by Jaws, featuring Allan, Ken's buddy played by Michael Cera." He explained, "Allan becomes terrified as Ken's actions send him flying through the air after hitting a wave."

He continued, "The camera uses a push-in technique, where it zooms in on the character while simultaneously zooming out. This dynamic maneuver serves to dramatically transform the background, resulting in a high-intensity shot that complements the actor's performance."

He added that Greta asked the team to replay the video multiple times just so she could keep laughing while seeing it.

Prieto recommends the Barbie team release the blooper reel so that fans can enjoy it.