Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell romance seems to be getting “really serious” as the singer has already introduced her to his mom.



A report by Life & Style claimed that the As It Was hitmaker took the Bones and All actor to his home to meet his mother even though they have recently started dating.

“Harry moves fast with his girlfriends. He likes to spend every moment with someone he’s really into,” an insider told the publication.

“But he never takes them home to meet his family until it’s really serious,” the insider added.

Sharing more details of their alleged meet-up, the tipster shared, “Harry’s mom loved Taylor and can’t wait to spend more time with her.”

“Now, Taylor and Harry are planning a trip to Vancouver to see her family,” the insider claimed.

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.

They later seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted getting cosy at the press night for the Escape Room actor’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.