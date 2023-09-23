 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’
Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell romance seems to be getting “really serious” as the singer has already introduced her to his mom.

A report by Life & Style claimed that the As It Was hitmaker took the Bones and All actor to his home to meet his mother even though they have recently started dating.

“Harry moves fast with his girlfriends. He likes to spend every moment with someone he’s really into,” an insider told the publication.

“But he never takes them home to meet his family until it’s really serious,” the insider added.

Sharing more details of their alleged meet-up, the tipster shared, “Harry’s mom loved Taylor and can’t wait to spend more time with her.” 

“Now, Taylor and Harry are planning a trip to Vancouver to see her family,” the insider claimed.

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.

They later seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted getting cosy at the press night for the Escape Room actor’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed
Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate

Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate
'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford
Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline
Michael Cera's omitted scene in 'Barbie' inspired by 'Jaws'

Michael Cera's omitted scene in 'Barbie' inspired by 'Jaws'
Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy to 'challenge' media narrative video

Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy to 'challenge' media narrative
Danny Masterson, Bijou's divorce for daughter' after assault charges

Danny Masterson, Bijou's divorce for daughter' after assault charges
Eminem, ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding video

Eminem, ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding
Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters

Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters
Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland video

Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland
Gisele Bundchen opens up about marriage to Tom Brady: 'Have to accept it'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about marriage to Tom Brady: 'Have to accept it'
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit