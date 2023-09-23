Prince Harry lets go of last chance to mend bond with King Charles

 
Prince Harry has no intention to heal feud with the Royal family after he broke King Charles’ heart by declining his invitation to spend the anniversary of the Queen Elizabeth’s death at Balmoral Castle.

While Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was in UK for an appearance at the WellChild charity bash in London, he got an invitation from his father to be with him on Queen’s death anniversary.

However, the Duke dismissed his invite – a "golden opportunity" – to heal feud not only with his father but his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton

Royal expert Ingrid Seward discussed Harry’s latest snub with The Sun, saying, "For Harry, this was a golden opportunity missed. He should have braved it out and gone to see them.”

“If the King invites you to Balmoral, then most people would cancel all of their travel plans," she shared, adding that Charles was offering an "olive branch" and Harry could have "easily rearranged" his schedule.

"Harry must have known that not only the King but the whole of the Royal Court decamp to Balmoral for the summer and that was the only place he could go,” she shared. 

