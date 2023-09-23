 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Danielle Fishel reveals why she 'worried' about ‘Boy Meets World’ podcast

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Danielle Fishel was not totally sure about her Boy Meets World podcast
Danielle Fishel was not totally sure about her 'Boy Meets World' podcast 

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World, has opened up on her concerns that the Pod Meets World podcast would taint fans’ memories of the beloved show.

The actress hosts the Boy Meets World based podcast with co-stars Rider Strong (played Shaun Hunter) and William Friedle (played Eric Matthews). The actors rewatch episodes form the show and share behind-the-scenes anecdotes with fans.

Speaking of the fear the three co-stars shared about the podcast, Danielle told PEOPLE, “We were worried we might ruin the show. We don't want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is. They're just our honest opinions, and we can't do it if we're not going to be honest.”

“I was just left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience as opposed to the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was,” she continued.

She also gushed over the joy of watching the show two decades after it aired: “And so now getting to watch it, I'm like, ‘Man, it's a really good show,' and what a great experience we had.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift uses fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift uses fake Instagram account?
Gisele Bündchen opens up on suicidal thoughts at peak of modelling career

Gisele Bündchen opens up on suicidal thoughts at peak of modelling career

Unprecedented protest held 'inside Buckingham Palace' in King's presence

Unprecedented protest held 'inside Buckingham Palace' in King's presence

Katy Perry's parents stop Meghan and Harry for selfie video

Katy Perry's parents stop Meghan and Harry for selfie

Tory Lanez becomes lone ranger in Prison due to celebrity status

Tory Lanez becomes lone ranger in Prison due to celebrity status
Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb video

Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb
Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’

Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’
Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick? video

Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick?
French rapper MHD faces verdict over murder

French rapper MHD faces verdict over murder
Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event video

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him