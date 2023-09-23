Danielle Fishel reveals why she 'worried' about ‘Boy Meets World’ podcast

Danielle Fishel was not totally sure about her 'Boy Meets World' podcast

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World, has opened up on her concerns that the Pod Meets World podcast would taint fans’ memories of the beloved show.

The actress hosts the Boy Meets World based podcast with co-stars Rider Strong (played Shaun Hunter) and William Friedle (played Eric Matthews). The actors rewatch episodes form the show and share behind-the-scenes anecdotes with fans.

Speaking of the fear the three co-stars shared about the podcast, Danielle told PEOPLE, “We were worried we might ruin the show. We don't want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is. They're just our honest opinions, and we can't do it if we're not going to be honest.”

“I was just left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience as opposed to the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was,” she continued.

She also gushed over the joy of watching the show two decades after it aired: “And so now getting to watch it, I'm like, ‘Man, it's a really good show,' and what a great experience we had.”