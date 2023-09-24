Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused

Pete Davidson has reportedly started dating the Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, just a month after his breakup with Chase Sui Wonders.



Some of the fans of the comedian have dubbed him "Rizz God" while expressing their excitement over Pete's dating streak. The actor has previously dated, Chase Sui Wonder, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emily Ratajkowski.

According to The Blast, following the media reports that Pete has started dating another actress Madelyn Cline, his fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to post their thoughts about the new celebrity love affair.

One of his fans shared a meme saying, "I got more in me" and appeared to be amazed at the comedian's ability to date women out of his league.

Another chimed in, "Rizz god Petey at it again. He never seems to miss ngl."

A third fan also marveled at Pete's ability to date A-lister women stating, "How is Pete Davidson dating all these women??? If he wrote a book about getting women, it would be a bestseller."

Before his new relationship with Cline, Pete dated Wonders from December 2022 and the pair reportedly ended their relationship in August 2023.

US Weekly reported that there was no bad blood between the exes and their relationship had simply run its course.