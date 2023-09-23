 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Dr Naif Al-otaibi

93rd Saudi National Day: A day of pride in country’s remarkable journey

By
Dr Naif Al-otaibi

Saturday, September 23, 2023

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabias consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 20, 2018. — Reuters
A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 20, 2018. — Reuters

On this cherished day in our hearts, we celebrate the 93rd Saudi National Day, which falls on September 23. It is the day — September 23, 1932 — when King Abdulaziz united the country under the name “the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. 

This day, celebrated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people, is a day that renews feelings of belonging, loyalty, and pride in this homeland and its sacred soil. As we remember this historic and dear day, we must remember the achievements, and developmental and civilizational leaps that our country is witnessing at all levels.

As we reach our current stage, we are witnessing significant achievements during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Also, Saudi ambitions have reached exceptionally high levels, serving as the foundation for national projects and civilizational achievements that have astonished the world and inspired many countries in the region.

From an economic standpoint, many local and international achievements have been accomplished. 

One of the most important indicators was a recent statement by the International Monetary Fund, which highlighted that Saudi Arabia had the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2022. Additionally, Saudi Aramco managed to surpass many major global companies, becoming the world's most valuable company. 

This reflects the wise leadership's efforts that elevated the Saudi economy to international standards. Also, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is one of the world's most important sovereign wealth funds and is a key target of the Saudi Vision 2030, launched by the Crown Prince.

As we remember this happy occasion in our hearts and in the hearts of all brotherly nations, we must remember the Kingdom's relationship with its brotherly Islamic state of Pakistan. 

It is a relationship rooted in shared destiny, brotherly ties between the two nations, mutual respect between the leaderships, and deep historical bonds. This was exemplified by the historic words of the Crown Prince during his visit to Pakistan when he stated, “I am your ambassador in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In conclusion, we pray to Almighty Allah that this anniversary may pass with peace, security, dignity, and development for our country. 

We pray for the safety and the well-being of our leaders, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his Crown Prince, as well as for the well-being of our brotherly nation, Pakistan, and all our brothers in the Islamic world. May peace and security prevail throughout the world.

Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi is Saudi press attaché in Pakistan

Originally published in The News

More From World:

Texas mayor sounds alarms as migration crisis reaches 'breaking point' in El Paso

Texas mayor sounds alarms as migration crisis reaches 'breaking point' in El Paso
Israel expects more Muslim nations to normalise ties after Saudi Arabia signs Abraham Accords

Israel expects more Muslim nations to normalise ties after Saudi Arabia signs Abraham Accords
Realistic NY subway sketches earn TikTok star Devon Rodriguez his first solo show video

Realistic NY subway sketches earn TikTok star Devon Rodriguez his first solo show
Ukrainian offensive seeks breakthrough, breaches Russian defences

Ukrainian offensive seeks breakthrough, breaches Russian defences
Sikh leader says India cannot silence him by occupying his assets

Sikh leader says India cannot silence him by occupying his assets

WATCH: US envoy says 'shared intelligence from Five Eyes partners' behind Trudeau's India allegation video

WATCH: US envoy says 'shared intelligence from Five Eyes partners' behind Trudeau's India allegation
Trashed by overtourism, Japan's sacred Mount Fuji begs for break — Here's what tourists should know

Trashed by overtourism, Japan's sacred Mount Fuji begs for break — Here's what tourists should know
UK’s 250-year-old rose farm announces closure

UK’s 250-year-old rose farm announces closure
Girl found guilty of brutally killing mother after getting kicked out of college

Girl found guilty of brutally killing mother after getting kicked out of college
Tropical storm Ophelia strengthens near North Carolina; residents brace for impact

Tropical storm Ophelia strengthens near North Carolina; residents brace for impact
Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe

Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe
Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X

Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X