Monday, September 25, 2023
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline spark new romance with Las Vegas getaway

Monday, September 25, 2023

Pete Davidson, the 29-year-old comedian, alongside 25-year-old Madelyn Cline recently embarked on a swift getaway to Las Vegas for Pete's show, Pete Davidson Live, held at The Chelsea venue within The Cosmopolitan.

During their 24-hour escapade, the couple chose Resorts World Las Vegas as their lodging while in Sin City. The fresh couple recharged in the lavish Crockfords Entertainment Suite and savored moments at the resort's Allē Lounge on the 66th floor, boasting panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Pete, reportedly spent the night with Madelyn at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to an insider cited by Us Weekly.

The source disclosed, "Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning." The insider emphasized their low-key approach, both sporting baseball hats during their rendezvous.

Pete's previous relationship with Chase Sui began in December 2022 but made headlines last month in August when news of their separation surfaced. This split occurred merely two months after Pete sought treatment for his ongoing struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder and PTSD.

