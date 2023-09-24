 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Kim Kardashian receives THIS sweet offer from Serena Williams

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has received a sweet offer from her close friend Serena Williams after she posed up on a tennis court for her latest social media shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared her stunning photos from a tennis court with a racquet in her hand.

Kim Kardashian’s latest photos caught the attention of Serena Williams.

Reacting to the post, Serena extended a sweet offer to Kim, saying “Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol,” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.

Serena’s comment quickly racked up thousands of likes, but so far Kim has yet to respond to her offer.

Kim Kardashian and Serena recently reunited and they watched Lionel Messi make his debut for David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

In attendance were also some of the world’s biggest stars. 

